Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.02

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.02 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 2535161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

