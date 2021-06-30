Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.86.

WELL opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $84.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

