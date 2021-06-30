West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$84.49. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$81.94, with a volume of 1,628,662 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

