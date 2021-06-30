Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PAI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

