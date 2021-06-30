Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 91.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.