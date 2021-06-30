Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 91.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
Featured Article: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.