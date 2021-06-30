Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 106,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 603,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

WEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,610. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.