Western Forest Products’ (WEF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.90 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.78.

TSE WEF traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.04. 23,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$736.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$322.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

