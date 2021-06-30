Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.45. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 638,983 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $355.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

