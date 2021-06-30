WINkLink (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $299.86 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $299.86 million and $84.82 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

