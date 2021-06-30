Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

