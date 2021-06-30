Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.27

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 266218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

