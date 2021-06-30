Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 281.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 161,057 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 339,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.33.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.