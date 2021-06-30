Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $467,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

FOUR stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

