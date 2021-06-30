Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 98,955 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,955 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

