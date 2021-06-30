Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $383,000 Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Separately, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEA stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

