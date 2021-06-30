Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $930.12 million, a P/E ratio of -276.29 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,423 shares of company stock worth $1,340,158. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

