World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,135.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

