WW International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 12,408 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,145% compared to the typical daily volume of 997 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

WW International stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

