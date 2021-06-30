Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 481.60 ($6.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £96.98 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.17.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

