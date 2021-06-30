X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $44,169.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,079,776,253 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

