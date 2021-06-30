xBTC (xBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,775.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 3,212,257 coins and its circulating supply is 3,199,002 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

