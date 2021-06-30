Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $72,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

