XDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Tops $8,886.60

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. XDNA has a total market capitalization of $8,886.60 and approximately $7.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XDNA alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

XDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.