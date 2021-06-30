XinFin Network (XDC) Market Capitalization Tops $920.99 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $920.99 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 696% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00885384 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,676,970,674 coins and its circulating supply is 12,276,970,674 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

