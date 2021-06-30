Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 2,241.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $139.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.