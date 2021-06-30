XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Rating Increased to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get XPEL alerts:

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $84.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74. XPEL has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at $109,562,411.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,922 shares of company stock worth $11,608,326. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.