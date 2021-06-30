XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.81. 598,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,326,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion and a PE ratio of -27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $152,073,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,740,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

