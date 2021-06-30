XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,216 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,898,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,482. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $104.20 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

