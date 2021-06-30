XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 8,064 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 95,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

