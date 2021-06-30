XTX Topco Ltd Invests $417,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,837,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.24. 3,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

