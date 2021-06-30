XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $462,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.47. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,518. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

