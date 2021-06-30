XTX Topco Ltd Takes $456,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,232. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.50. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

