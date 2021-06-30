Ycg LLC Has $48.53 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ycg LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $271.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

