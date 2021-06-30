Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.54 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

