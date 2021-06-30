Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.04. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 201,807 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

