Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $163.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.57 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $141.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $686.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

ALRM stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

