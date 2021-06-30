Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.05 Million

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $510.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $510.10 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $430,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.