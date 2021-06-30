Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.44 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 476,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

