Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post sales of $26.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $27.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $91.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.24 billion to $94.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $98.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.20. 2,575,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

