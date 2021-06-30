Zacks: Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.45). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aravive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aravive by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aravive by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,329. The company has a market cap of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19. Aravive has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $12.36.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

