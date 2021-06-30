Zacks: Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,458.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,463. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUL opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

