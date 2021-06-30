Zacks: Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Textron reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 407.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

