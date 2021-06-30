Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.