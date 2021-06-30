Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report sales of $4.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

