Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $578.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 61,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

