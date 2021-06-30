Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.63. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $203.74 on Friday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.