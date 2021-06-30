Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of BECN opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.