Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.79. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,161,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,358. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

