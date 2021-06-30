Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post $6.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.35 billion to $23.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. 4,799,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

