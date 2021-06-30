Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.53. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 235,404 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,541. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

